Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $290,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

