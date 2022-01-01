Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Humana by 60.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 49,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

NYSE:HUM opened at $463.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.10 and a 200-day moving average of $433.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

