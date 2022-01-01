Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 67.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

