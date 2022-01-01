Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 173.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

