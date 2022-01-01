Traders Purchase High Volume of American Well Call Options (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,629 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

NYSE AMWL opened at $6.04 on Friday. American Well has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,208. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

