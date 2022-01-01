TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.