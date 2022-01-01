Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Tops $39.92 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.30 or 0.00076611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $39.92 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

