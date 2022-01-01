Tolar (TOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,004.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $610,713.10 and approximately $60,004.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tolar has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

