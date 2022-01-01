Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.41. 10,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.