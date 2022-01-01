Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,579 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $718.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.