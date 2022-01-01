Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $518.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.