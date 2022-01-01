Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 927 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.