ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,391 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of ThredUp worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

ThredUp stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

