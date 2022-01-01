ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 123.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,391 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of ThredUp worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $12.76 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

