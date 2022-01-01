Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

