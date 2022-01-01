Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 78,650 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78,650 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Haemonetics worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

