Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 17,496 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCC opened at $131.59 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

