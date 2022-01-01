Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.33% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Koppers by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 96,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

