Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.