Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.14% of WEX worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.21.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

