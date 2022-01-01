The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

