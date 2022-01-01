The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,622 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.