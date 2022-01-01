The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

