The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $168.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.19 million to $173.60 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $635.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 41,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

