The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

