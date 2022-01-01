The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $471,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,647,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,603 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,169,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

