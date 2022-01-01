The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $207.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.53.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $200.52. 925,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

