The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

