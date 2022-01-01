The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.