The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 375,173 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

