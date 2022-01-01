The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

First Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of FNLC opened at $31.40 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $344.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

