The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 50.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

