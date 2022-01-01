The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $52.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 301.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

