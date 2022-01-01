The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

