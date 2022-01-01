The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7817 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

BNS stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

