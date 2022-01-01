The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.
NTB stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 53,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
