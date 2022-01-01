The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 53,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

