Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.76 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

