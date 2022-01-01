Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.37 and a 200-day moving average of $273.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

