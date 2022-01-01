Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $80.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

