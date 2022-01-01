Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $191.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.03.

