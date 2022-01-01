Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 789,890 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 371,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,964,000.

IEUR stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

