Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 9,196 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.