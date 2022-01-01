Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 832,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,061,555 shares.The stock last traded at $8.07 and had previously closed at $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

