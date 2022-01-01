Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after buying an additional 71,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.15 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

