Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tetra Tech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.15 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.