Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $830.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $831.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.