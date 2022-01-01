Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 147,275 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

