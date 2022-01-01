Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

