Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $34.46

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $34.46 or 0.00072727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $79.19 million and $9.44 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,382,892 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,822 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

