Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

